Hertrich Dealerships Opens 11th Collision Repair Center

The Hertrich Family of Automobile Dealerships announced it opened its newest collision center location in Elkton, Md. Hertrich Collision Center of Elkton is the 11th collision center operated by Hertrich and the third center on Maryland’s Eastern Shore. Hertrich operates collision centers in Delaware, including Bear, Dagsboro, Dover, Lewes, Milford, Millsboro, Newark, and Seaford. Additionally, the Maryland region is served by the Denton and Salisbury collision centers and the newest addition in Elkton.

“With customers extending the useful lives of their vehicles, collision repair will continue to become more and more important for them to get the most out of