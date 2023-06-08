CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Hertrich Dealerships Opens 11th Collision Repair Center

Hertrich Dealerships Opens 11th Collision Repair Center

By Leave a Comment

The Hertrich Family of Automobile Dealerships announced it opened its newest collision center location in Elkton, Md. Hertrich Collision Center of Elkton is the 11th collision center operated by Hertrich and the third center on Maryland’s Eastern Shore. Hertrich operates collision centers in Delaware, including Bear, Dagsboro, Dover, Lewes, Milford, Millsboro, Newark, and Seaford. Additionally, the Maryland region is served by the Denton and Salisbury collision centers and the newest addition in Elkton.

“With customers extending the useful lives of their vehicles, collision repair will continue to become more and more important for them to get the most out of

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey