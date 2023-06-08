CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Brandon Eckenrode Promoted to Collision Repair Education Foundation Executive Director

Brandon Eckenrode Promoted to Collision Repair Education Foundation Executive Director

By Leave a Comment

The Collision Repair Education Foundation (CREF) announced that Brandon Eckenrode was promoted to Executive Director. Eckenrode has served as the Foundation’s managing director since 2021.

Brandon Eckenrode was promoted to Executive Director at the Collision Repair Education Foundation.

While Eckenrode’s collision industry career began in 2002 in I-CAR’s marketing department, he joined the Foundation’s team as Associate Director of Development in 2009 while the organization was “transitioning from distributing curriculum to collision school programs to becoming the philanthropic focused organization it is today,” he recalls, identifying his early responsibilities as “educating the industry on the new focus and showcasing

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey