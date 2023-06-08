Brandon Eckenrode Promoted to Collision Repair Education Foundation Executive Director

The Collision Repair Education Foundation (CREF) announced that Brandon Eckenrode was promoted to Executive Director. Eckenrode has served as the Foundation’s managing director since 2021.

While Eckenrode’s collision industry career began in 2002 in I-CAR’s marketing department, he joined the Foundation’s team as Associate Director of Development in 2009 while the organization was “transitioning from distributing curriculum to collision school programs to becoming the philanthropic focused organization it is today,” he recalls, identifying his early responsibilities as “educating the industry on the new focus and showcasing