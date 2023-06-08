AkzoNobel to Supply Porsche China with Water-Based Refinish Products

AkzoNobel announced it has received approval to supply its water-based refinish products to Porsche China, one of the vehicle manufacturer’s biggest markets.

The company will supply its full water-based Sikkens range, including basecoats, primer and clearcoats, to provide Porsche China with a complete water-based solution for its refinishing needs.

“We’re delighted to partner with one of the world’s most prestigious vehicle manufacturers to offer our class-leading products and color expertise,” says Patrick Bourguignon, Director of AkzoNobel’s Automotive and Specialty Coatings business.

He adds that the vehicle brand sold more than 93,000 cars in China last year and the agreement will play an important role in helping Porsche China to meet the country’s strict VOC regulations.

“It’s in everyone’s interests to adopt a more sustainable approach, so we work closely with – and for – our customers in order to meet our shared environmental ambitions,” continues Bourguignon. “Because when we talk about high performance, it not only embraces our products, technical service and support, it also applies to everything we’re striving to achieve.”