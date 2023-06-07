Thatcham Research Issues Guidance for Sustainable Headlamp Repair

UK-based Thatcham Research says there is a growing need to repair rather than replace damaged vehicle headlamp units and has written a best practice guide to highlight repair options that it says encourages a more sustainable approach.

Today’s headlamp units are often a coded component and integral to the operation of various Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and assisted driving functions that improve safety. But they’re also one of the most commonly damaged vehicle components.

In some cases, the cost of a replacement can amount to 8% of the total vehicle value when new, and costs are expected to increase