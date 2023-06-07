Return to Office Trip Data Show Emerging Trends

INRIX research shows that downtown trips in just two major cities have exceeded pre-pandemic levels.

According to INRIX, the mobility data analytics company, downtown travel continues to experience the most variance across the U.S. with a small number of cities seeing pre-pandemic level downtown trips.

COVID-19 had a substantial impact on nearly every dynamic of road travel – from urban to rural vehicle-miles traveled (VMT), the shift in suburban and downtown travel, time of day changes and the rise in telecommuting.

Yet, over the last three years, downtown travel has experienced the most variance. Downtowns are an agglomeration of housing,