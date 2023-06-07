Opus IVS Partners with PR Marketing as Exclusive Canadian Sales Representatives

Opus IVS announced the appointment of Dan Dominato and his team at PR Marketing as their exclusive sales representatives in Canada.

With a history of success over the last three decades, Dan Dominato and PR Marketing have accumulated unparalleled expertise and an exceptional reputation within the automotive repair and collision industry. Their selection as the exclusive sales representatives for Opus IVS in Canada signifies their unwavering commitment to excellence. By leveraging their extensive industry knowledge, formidable connections with key stakeholders, and an unyielding dedication to customer satisfaction, PR Marketing emerges as the ideal partner to represent Opus IVS as the