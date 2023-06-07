CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Opus IVS Partners with PR Marketing as Exclusive Canadian Sales Representatives

Opus IVS Partners with PR Marketing as Exclusive Canadian Sales Representatives

By Leave a Comment

Opus IVS announced the appointment of Dan Dominato and his team at PR Marketing as their exclusive sales representatives in Canada.

Opus IVS logoWith a history of success over the last three decades, Dan Dominato and PR Marketing have accumulated unparalleled expertise and an exceptional reputation within the automotive repair and collision industry. Their selection as the exclusive sales representatives for Opus IVS in Canada signifies their unwavering commitment to excellence. By leveraging their extensive industry knowledge, formidable connections with key stakeholders, and an unyielding dedication to customer satisfaction, PR Marketing emerges as the ideal partner to represent Opus IVS as the

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey