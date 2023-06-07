CollisionWeek

BendPak Invests in New Global Headquarters

BendPak, Inc. has purchased a new global headquarters in Agoura Hills, Calif. The 22,256-square-foot administrative building, built in 2012 for the Conrad N. Hilton Foundation, is situated on 12 acres in the foothills of the Santa Monica Mountains, just west of Los Angeles. BendPak expects to move from its current Santa Paula, Calif., offices by the end of the summer.

The award-winning building is modern, environmentally sensitive, and energy-efficient. It earned LEED Platinum certification, the highest level available for sustainable buildings from the U.S. Green Building Council.

“We are thrilled to own this landmark property,” says Don Henthorn, BendPak founder

