Ben Jacobson Named Executive Director at Refinish Distributors Alliance

The Refinish Distributors Alliance (RDA) announced that Ben Jacobson has been named its new Executive Director.
Josh Byers, President of RDA said,” Ben will be an awesome Executive Director for RDA! He will be a great leader for our membership and an outstanding representative to our friends and supporters.”
“Many within our membership have met and gotten to know Ben from his previous roles within the PBE ecosystem. Ben’s work experience uniquely qualifies him for this role, having worked in distribution and manufacturing for over 20 years. Specifically, Ben
