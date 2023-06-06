ProColor Collision Adds New Collision Repair Center to Network in San Diego Market

ProColor Collision announced the addition of ProColor Collision Escondido, located at 375 State Place in Escondido, Calif., to its network strengthening its presence and service to the greater San Diego market. The location is owned and operated by Benjamin Sanchez, who has worked in the collision industry for more than 20 years.

“The team at ProColor Collision has been instrumental in helping me make my decision to join the network,” said Sanchez. “Their dedicated team provides a wealth of information and training to help us further strengthen our team, our services and our business. We look forward to leveraging the