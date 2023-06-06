CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / ProColor Collision Adds New Collision Repair Center to Network in San Diego Market

ProColor Collision Adds New Collision Repair Center to Network in San Diego Market

By Leave a Comment

ProColor Collision announced the addition of ProColor Collision Escondido, located at 375 State Place in Escondido, Calif., to its network strengthening its presence and service to the greater San Diego market. The location is owned and operated by Benjamin Sanchez, who has worked in the collision industry for more than 20 years.

“The team at ProColor Collision has been instrumental in helping me make my decision to join the network,” said Sanchez. “Their dedicated team provides a wealth of information and training to help us further strengthen our team, our services and our business. We look forward to leveraging the

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey