Mathieu Côté Appointed Vice-President AIA Canada’s Quebec Division Committee

AIA Canada announced the appointment of Mathieu Côté as vice-president on the Quebec Division Committee.

Mathieu Côté, co-owner of Pièces d’Auto Alain Côté, has been appointed vice-president on the Quebec Division Committee of AIA Canada.

Côté is the co-owner of Pièces d’Auto Alain Côté, a Napa member with four stores in L’Ancienne-Lorette, Lévis, Saint-Marc-des-Carrières and Saint-Raymond in the Québec City area. He is also a member of the board of directors of the Comité paritaire de l’industrie des services automobiles (CPA de Québec). Mathieu is a dynamic young entrepreneur involved in the industry as well as in new electric vehicle

