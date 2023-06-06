Mathieu Côté Appointed Vice-President AIA Canada’s Quebec Division Committee

AIA Canada announced the appointment of Mathieu Côté as vice-president on the Quebec Division Committee.

Côté is the co-owner of Pièces d’Auto Alain Côté, a Napa member with four stores in L’Ancienne-Lorette, Lévis, Saint-Marc-des-Carrières and Saint-Raymond in the Québec City area. He is also a member of the board of directors of the Comité paritaire de l’industrie des services automobiles (CPA de Québec). Mathieu is a dynamic young entrepreneur involved in the industry as well as in new electric vehicle