Mark Lindner Named President of PartsTrader

PartsTrader today announced the appointment of Mark Lindner to the role of President.

In his previous role as Chief Revenue Officer, Lindner lead sales, service and marketing at PartsTrader since joining the company in 2019.

In his new position, Lindner will join PartsTrader CEO Steve Messenger in leading all aspects of the company’s growing business. He will also work closely with the executive team to develop and execute on the company’s long-term strategic plan.

“I am thrilled to take on this new role and help continue to lead PartsTrader into its vibrant future,” said Lindner. “The road in front of PartsTrader has never looked better. We have a talented team, a strong foundation and I look forward to building on that to drive continued growth, innovation and success for our customers, employees, and shareholders.”

Lindner, who has been a contributor in the APD space since 2003, has held numerous executive positions at organizations within the insurtech ecosystem. Prior to joining PartsTrader, Mark was Chief Revenue Officer at Estify, Inc. and also held positions at Mitchell International and Spireon.

“I am excited to have Mark ascend to the position of President and join me in helping to lead our company,” said PartsTrader CEO Steve Messenger. “Mark has been a key factor in PartsTrader’s tremendous growth and success these last few years and I believe he is the ideal choice to assist me in driving our continued evolution and innovation into the future.”