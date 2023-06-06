Fenix Parts Acquires Michigan-Based Fox Auto Parts

Bill Fox named Vice President of Purchasing, and Bob Fox as Midwest Regional Vice President

Fenix Parts announced it has completed its acquisition of Fox Auto Parts in Belleville, Mich. Fox is a full-service and self-service automotive recycler and auto repair facility servicing the Detroit, Ann Arbor, and Northern Ohio markets. This is Fenix Parts’ fifth acquisition in the Midwest and brings Fenix’s location count to 23 full-service and 5 self-service locations.

This is the largest acquisition completed by Fenix Parts since the company was acquired by affiliates of Stellex Capital Management LLC in April 2018.

Bill Stevens, CEO of