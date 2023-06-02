VIVE Collision Enters Pennsylvania Market with Acquisition of Dealer Collision Repair Facility

VIVE Collision announced it completed the acquisition of Vinart Collision Center from the Vinart Family of Automobile Dealerships. Vinart Collision Center, located in Allentown, Pa., will be renamed and continue operating as VIVE Collision of Lehigh Valley. Vinart Dealerships will retain ownership of its name and all other aspects of its retail automobile business.

The transaction includes a long-term partnership agreement whereby Vinart Dealerships and VIVE Collision will work together to support each organization’s operational activities in the region. The transaction, which marks VIVE’s entry into Pennsylvania, also highlights the Company’s commitment to providing the highest quality repair standards in