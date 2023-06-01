CollisionWeek

Speakers Announced for September 12-13 CIECA CONNEX Conference

The Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association (CIECA) announced its speakers for the annual CONNEX 2023 Conference. The event is being held in Bloomington, Ill., on September 12-13. In addition to a line-up of insightful thought leaders, there will be networking opportunities, a vehicle gifting ceremony by the National Auto Body Council (NABC) as part of its NABC Recycled Rides program, CIECA’s open annual meeting and a tour of electric vehicle company Rivian’s manufacturing facility.

More information, registration and the complete agenda are available online.

This year’s event, themed Connected Car, Connected Industry will be emceed by industry veteran Bill Garoutte.

