NHTSA Proposes Automatic Emergency Braking Requirements for New Vehicles

The U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) yesterday announced a Notice of Proposed Rulemaking that would require automatic emergency braking and pedestrian AEB systems on passenger cars and light trucks. The proposed rule would supersede the voluntary agreement to install AEB system by NHTSA, the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) and vehicle manufacturers that launched in 2016.

The new rule is expected to dramatically reduce crashes associated