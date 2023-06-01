Driven Brands Collision Repair Companies Kick Off Third Annual Shine Season Summer Fundraising

Driven Brands collision repair companies CARSTAR U.S., CARSTAR Canada, Fix Auto USA, and Abra, kick off the summer fundraising initiative, Shine Season, today.

The June through August initiative encourages franchise partners and members of the collision corporate staff to get involved with the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation and Cystic Fibrosis Canada to raise funds for cystic fibrosis research, advocacy, and care.

“Shine Season is an incredible initiative that unites our entire collision family,” said Damien Reyna, COO of U.S. collision, Driven Brands. “When our franchisees come together to work toward a collective goal, it’s remarkable what we can accomplish.”

Over 25