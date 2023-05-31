WIN Presents Cornerstone Award at Annual Conference

This year’s Women’s Industry Network (WIN) Educational Conference was held May 1-3 in San Antonio, Texas, and Laura Kottschade Operations Manager of Jerry’s ABRA Auto Body & Glass – Mankato, Minn., and Jeanne Esquivel, Business Development Manager, Enterprise Holdings, were presented the WIN Cornerstone Award by WIN Chair Tanya Sweetland, General Manager, OEC.

The WIN Cornerstone Award recognizes high impact actions and unique contributions that demonstrate