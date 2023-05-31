CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Opus IVS Partners with CARS Co-Op Network

Opus IVS Partners with CARS Co-Op Network

By Leave a Comment

Opus IVS announced a strategic partnership with CARS Co-Op Network, the network of automotive collision and repair shops.

Opus IVS logoThis collaboration will enhance diagnostic capabilities for over 1200 collision repair and 600 mechanical repair facilities within the CARS Co-Op Network. By leveraging Opus IVS’ advanced tools and software solutions, network members will gain access to cutting-edge vehicle diagnostics and technical support, enabling them to provide efficient and accurate repairs. The partnership will also focus on strengthening mechanical programming and diagnostic capabilities for network members, offering an enhanced comprehensive range of solutions to automotive repair professionals.

The partnership provides CARS Co-Op Network

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey