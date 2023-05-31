Opus IVS Partners with CARS Co-Op Network

Opus IVS announced a strategic partnership with CARS Co-Op Network, the network of automotive collision and repair shops.

This collaboration will enhance diagnostic capabilities for over 1200 collision repair and 600 mechanical repair facilities within the CARS Co-Op Network. By leveraging Opus IVS’ advanced tools and software solutions, network members will gain access to cutting-edge vehicle diagnostics and technical support, enabling them to provide efficient and accurate repairs. The partnership will also focus on strengthening mechanical programming and diagnostic capabilities for network members, offering an enhanced comprehensive range of solutions to automotive repair professionals.

The partnership provides CARS Co-Op Network