Federal Judge Will Allow Massachusetts AG to Start Enforcing Right to Repair Law Tomorrow

Judge denied vehicle manufacturer association’s motion to block enforcement while Federal lawsuit continues.
In a hearing yesterday, U.S. District Judge Douglas Woodlock denied a motion by the Alliance for Automotive Innovation that sought a temporary restraining order to block enforcement of the 2020 Massachusetts Right-to Repair law update that was approved by voters.
As CollisionWeek reported yesterday, on May 25, the Alliance filed a motion in the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts seeking a temporary restraining order (TRO) prohibiting enforcement of the 2020 voter-approved expansion of the Commonwealth’s existing Right to Repair laws to include telematics
