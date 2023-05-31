Caliber Signs Enterprise Agreement to License Mitchell Cloud Estimating

Caliber’s 1,600+ U.S. automotive service centers now have access to Mitchell’s cloud-based appraisal platform and other solutions to help streamline collision repair estimating, blueprinting and repairs

Mitchell, an Enlyte company and leading technology and information provider for the Property & Casualty (P&C) claims and Collision Repair industries, and Caliber Collision, the nation’s largest auto collision repair provider, today announced that they have signed a multi-year, enterprise licensing agreement. The agreement gives all current, and future, Caliber locations access to Mitchell Cloud Estimating, Integrated Repair Procedures, a Paintless Dent Repair (PDR) Calculator and miScore. It also includes enhancements to the company’s