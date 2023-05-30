Vehicle Manufacturers Seek Restraining Order to Stop Massachusetts from Enforcing 2020 Right to Repair Law Updates

Association representing manufacturers seeks to stop the Attorney General from enforcing provisions of voter approved law that was supposed to start June 1.

On May 25, the Alliance for Automotive innovation, filed a motion in the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts seeking a temporary restraining order (TRO) prohibiting enforcement of the 2020 Ballot Question No. 1, An Act to Enhance, Update and Protect the 2013 Motor Vehicle Right to Repair Law, that expanded the Commonwealth’s existing Right to Repair laws to include telematics systems.

The Alliance states in the filing, “Absent a TRO, Auto Innovators’ members will