Northeast U.S. Homes Least Ready for Fast EV Chargers

Broader U.S. electric vehicle (EV) adoption will demand significantly upgraded home-charging capacity – as about 80 percent of EV charging is done at home. Unfortunately, public charging today is a slow and cumbersome alternative for many American EV drivers – while home EV charging eliminates the burden of charging in the wild, maximizing the experience of EV use.

Many older, non-renovated American homes, however, lack the capacity to accommodate Level 2 charging and other electrification technologies, and will need to have their electrical panels upgraded or implement load shedding technology to do so.

Newly released customer survey data from Qmerit,

