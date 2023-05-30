Florida Governor DeSantis Signs Auto Glass Bill That Prohibits Assignment of Benefits

Bill prohibits steering, assignment of benefits and financial incentives by auto glass providers.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed Senate Bill 1002 (SB 1002) May 25 that prohibits repair facilities from offering incentives to customers on insurance claims or the assignment of benefits to a glass claim. SB 1002 amends the Florida Statutes to prohibit motor vehicle repair facilities or their employees from providing incentives, such as saving a customer’s deductible, to customers with glass claims.

The legislation, approved by the legislature earlier in May, also prohibits insurers from steering claimants to specific repair facilities. For policyholders, insurers must provide