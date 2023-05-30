AASP/NJ’s Lou Scoras Memorial Golf Outing Returns September 19

This September, the Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey (AASP/NJ) will bring back its longstanding tradition of gathering the automotive community together for a fun day of golf and interaction for the first time since 2019.

The 16th Annual Lou Scoras Memorial Golf Outing will be held Tuesday, September 19 at the Knob Hill Country Club in Manalapan, N.J. The outing is once again dedicated in memory of the late shop owner and association leader, Lou Scoras of Holmdel Auto Body. A portion of the event proceeds will be applied toward a collision industry scholarship fund.

“AASP/NJ is