US House Republicans Send Letter to EPA Opposing Proposed Emissions Regulation

The Automotive Service Association (ASA) reports that the EPA received a letter signed by 151 Republican members of the U.S. House urging the agency to rescind its proposed rule that would create more stringent tail pipe emissions regulations for light and medium-heavy vehicles. If enacted, the rule would increasingly cap the amount of carbon dioxide a vehicle may emit per mile. The Biden Administrations projects this regulation would result in 67% of all new cars sold in 2032 being EVs.

The letter follows a hearing on May 17 held by the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability, Subcommittee on Economic