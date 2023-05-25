State Farm Releases 2022 Impact Report

State Farm has released its 2022 Impact Report, an overview of “our efforts to be a good neighbor and work toward a better world tomorrow.” This is the company’s third report and details its efforts in 2022 and provides an update on the commitments it made to build a better world.
Formerly titled the Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG) Report, the updated title and format enables State Farm to share its ongoing and longstanding efforts across four key focus areas:
- Enabling our workforce to power the future
- Building environmentally sustainable and resilient futures
- Strengthening communities
- Demonstrating responsible governance
