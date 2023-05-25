Nissan Receives Award at Annual Great Designs In Steel Symposium For Innovative Use of Advanced High-Strength Steel

The American Iron and Steel Institute (AISI) today awarded the “Automotive Excellence Award” to Nissan for their advanced high-strength steel (AHSS) innovations in the Nissan Rogue. The award was presented by Chris Kristock, vice president of AISI’s automotive program, at the 21st annual Great Designs in Steel (GDIS) symposium at Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi, Mich.

Weston Lawson, Manager of Materials Engineering at Nissan, and Jason Lyman, Manager of Body Design at Nissan, received the award for their GDIS 2022 presentation, titled “All-New Nissan