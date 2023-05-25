Ford Motor Company and AirPro Diagnostics Settle Lawsuit

Both parties agree to settle 2020 lawsuit over trademark and diagnostic licensing dispute brought by vehicle manufacturer.

Ford Motor Company and AirPro Diagnostics have reached agreement to settle the lawsuit filed by the vehicle manufacturer against the remote diagnostic provider in February 2020. The suit, Ford Motor Company et al v. AirPro Diagnostics, LLC, was filed February 27, 2020 in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan.

U.S. District Judge George Caram Steeh filed an order granting dismissal of the lawsuit yesterday based upon the request by both parties for dismissal.

In a statement to