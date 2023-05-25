CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / AIA Canada Partners with Ontario Government to Launch New Automotive Trades Training Program

AIA Canada Partners with Ontario Government to Launch New Automotive Trades Training Program

By Leave a Comment

The Automotive Industries Association of Canada (AIA Canada), in partnership with the Government of Ontario, St. Lawrence College, Conestoga College, Fanshawe College and Plug ‘N Drive, announced May 24 a new auto care industry training program to help address the industry’s workforce development challenges.

(L-R) Doug Ford, Premier of the Province of Ontario and Jean-François Champagne, President of AIA Canada at the event announcing the new training initiative.

Made possible through round three of the Ontario Government’s Skills Development Fund, this project will build on the success of round two and has been expanded to include new partners, new training

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey