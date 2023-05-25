AIA Canada Partners with Ontario Government to Launch New Automotive Trades Training Program

The Automotive Industries Association of Canada (AIA Canada), in partnership with the Government of Ontario, St. Lawrence College, Conestoga College, Fanshawe College and Plug ‘N Drive, announced May 24 a new auto care industry training program to help address the industry’s workforce development challenges.

Made possible through round three of the Ontario Government’s Skills Development Fund, this project will build on the success of round two and has been expanded to include new partners, new training