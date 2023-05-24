PPG Outlines Growth Framework at Investor Event

PPG (NYSE:PPG) today announced the company’s growth framework to deliver Purposeful, Profitable Growth. The company shared details of its organic growth framework and expectations for organic sales and adjusted earnings per share (EPS) growth. In addition, the company communicated the validation of its decarbonization targets by the Science-Based Targets initiative (SBTi).

PPG president and chief executive officer, Tim Knavish, is presenting these updates during an investor briefing today at the New York Stock Exchange.

“PPG is poised to leverage our diverse business portfolio to deliver industry-leading growth,” said Knavish. “Going forward, we will intentionally invest in focused growth opportunities that enhance our customers’ productivity and sustainability, elevate our customer relationships and expand PPG’s technology leadership positions in the coatings industry. We will continue our heritage of cost management, consistent cash generation and focus on returning cash to shareholders, including through increased annual dividends.”

The PPG framework for Purposeful, Profitable Growth encompasses four key elements:

Focusing investment towards leading positions within advantaged areas

Partnering with customers to provide industry-leading innovation

Modernizing, simplifying and digitizing operations

Delivering consistent high-cash conversion and continuing PPG’s legacy of disciplined capital allocation

The company also communicated the following financial expectations:

Establishing annual 2% to 4% organic sales growth

Annual adjusted EPS growth of 8% to 12% through 20261

Free cash flow of approximately $1 billion per year

Knavish added, “Solutions that generate productivity and sustainability benefits for our valued customers are a key piece of our growth strategy. We’ve made strong progress against our 2025 sustainability goals and now are pleased to introduce ambitious 2030 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) targets, including a sales target for sustainably advantaged products and greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions reduction targets validated by the SBTi.”

PPG’s 2030 ESG targets include: