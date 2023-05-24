CollisionWeek

NHTSA Proposes New Crashworthiness Pedestrian Protection Testing Program

The U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) is proposing updates to its flagship vehicle safety consumer information program, the New Car Assessment Program (NCAP) to include pedestrian protection. NHTSA is issuing a request for public comment on new pedestrian crashworthiness tests that measure how well vehicles protect those outside the vehicle, which can reduce pedestrian fatalities. The proposed changes will provide consumers with valuable safety information and are part of the Biden-Harris Administration’s efforts to improve safety on our nation’s roads.

NHTSA logo"Ensuring the safety of pedestrians is a top priority at DOT, and these proposed updates

