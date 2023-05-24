CollisionWeek

Memphis Man Charged with Trafficking Counterfeit Airbags from China

More than 2,000 counterfeit airbags recovered.

Mohammed Al-Abadi, 51, of Memphis, Tenn., has been indicted and arrested for one count of trafficking in counterfeit goods and one count of causing the criminal transportation of hazardous materials by air carrier. United States Attorney Kevin Ritz announced.

According to United States Attorney Ritz and the information presented in court, from about October 1, 2019, to January 14, 2021, Al-Abadi imported counterfeit motor vehicle airbag parts from China, assembled them and then sold them on eBay to unsuspecting automobile repair shops and individual customers. Federal agents recovered more than 2,000 counterfeit airbags and

