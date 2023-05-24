Bahrain Bodyshop Association Convenes for First Time

IBIS Worldwide announced a new collaboration initiative, the Bahrain Bodyshop Association, an outcome of the constructive dialogue at the inaugural IBIS Bahrain National Forum last year. This joint endeavor, supported by both IBIS and the Bahrain Standards and Guidelines (BSG), marks a significant stride towards a unified and robust automotive repair industry.

The Kingdom of Bahrain stands on the brink of monumental change. A series of strategic dialogues are on the horizon, where Bahraini regulators will engage in discussions with consolidated representations of insurers, under the auspices of the Bahrain Insurance Association, and automotive body repair shops, facilitated through the