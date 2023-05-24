CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Bahrain Bodyshop Association Convenes for First Time

Bahrain Bodyshop Association Convenes for First Time

By Leave a Comment

IBIS Worldwide announced a new collaboration initiative, the Bahrain Bodyshop Association, an outcome of the constructive dialogue at the inaugural IBIS Bahrain National Forum last year. This joint endeavor, supported by both IBIS and the Bahrain Standards and Guidelines (BSG), marks a significant stride towards a unified and robust automotive repair industry.

The Kingdom of Bahrain stands on the brink of monumental change. A series of strategic dialogues are on the horizon, where Bahraini regulators will engage in discussions with consolidated representations of insurers, under the auspices of the Bahrain Insurance Association, and automotive body repair shops, facilitated through the

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey