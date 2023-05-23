Safelite Group Acquires Boston Auto Glass Business

The Safelite Group, parent of Safelite AutoGlass, announced today an agreement to acquire the auto glass assets of New Angle Glass operating in the Boston, Mass. market. The transaction was completed on Friday, May 19.

“As we continue to grow and reach even more customers, we’re proud to provide the quality services they expect from Safelite,” said Renee Cacchillo, President and CEO of Safelite Group. “Our New Angle Glass team members will contribute to our future success, and we’re glad they are joining us.”

“We’re excited to expand our reach, serve new customers and continue to be the leader in