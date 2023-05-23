CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Safelite Group Acquires Boston Auto Glass Business

Safelite Group Acquires Boston Auto Glass Business

By Leave a Comment

The Safelite Group, parent of Safelite AutoGlass, announced today an agreement to acquire the auto glass assets of New Angle Glass operating in the Boston, Mass. market. The transaction was completed on Friday, May 19.

Safelite Group logo“As we continue to grow and reach even more customers, we’re proud to provide the quality services they expect from Safelite,” said Renee Cacchillo, President and CEO of Safelite Group. “Our New Angle Glass team members will contribute to our future success, and we’re glad they are joining us.”

“We’re excited to expand our reach, serve new customers and continue to be the leader in

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey