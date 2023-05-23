Office Occupancy Remains Just Under 50%

While near the post-pandemic high, the return to metropolitan offices has stalled.

Office occupancy rose three tenths of a point this past week to 49.5%, according to Kastle Systems 10-city Back to Work Barometer. Changes in occupancy were minor across all cities, with seven of the ten cities increasing, and no city moving a full point up or down. The daily high was Tuesday at 58.5% occupancy, and the low was Friday at 32.4%.

Nearly all cities are within a point of their record high pandemic occupancy. However, occupancy in Austin, Texas is down more than eight points from its