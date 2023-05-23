CollisionWeek

Crash Champions Opens Collision Repair Center in Florida

Crash Champions Collision Repair Team today announced the opening of a new collision repair center located at 26430 Pine Creek Drive in Lutz, Fla. north of Tampa.

Crash Champions logoCrash Champions has a network of 50 collision repair centers in the state and more than 600 locations in 36 states.

“On the heels of an historic year of growth in 2022, the opening of a new high-quality repair center in the Tampa market is another proud step forward for our team,” said Matt Ebert, Crash Champions founder and CEO. “This is a strategic market in our overall growth plan, and we look

