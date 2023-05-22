Still Time to Register for ASE Instructor Conference

There is still time to register for the 2023 ASE Instructor Training Conference. Hosted by the ASE Education Foundation, the conference is scheduled for July 17-20 in Concord, North Carolina, just outside of Charlotte.

Offering more than 20 hours of technical update training, the in-person conference will provide separate tracks for auto, medium/heavy truck and collision repair instructors. The cost for instructors from ASE-accredited programs is $600 per person while the cost for instructors from non-accredited programs is $700 each. For schools with funds not available until July, individuals can still signup by selecting the “pay later” option at checkout.