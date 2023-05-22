Classic Collision Acquires Repair Centers in Texas and North Carolina

Adds four locations in two transactions.

Classic Collision, LLC announced Friday it closed the acquisition of four new collision repair centers in two separate transactions. Classic Collision acquired David Collision Repair with a single location in Georgetown, Texas and CARSTAR Jerry Rhynes Collision with three locations in Albemarle, Charlotte and Pineville, N.C.

Since 1978, David Collision Repair, Inc., has been providing drivers throughout Georgetown with quality auto body repair services at affordable prices.

“We have been passionate about our work and always go the extra mile to ensure your complete satisfaction and believe that Classic Collision will continue this approach