Allstate Reports Replacements of Catalytic Converters up Nearly 1,200% Since 2019

The latest numbers from Allstate show that catalytic converter replacements among its customers grew 1,155% nationally between 2019 and 2022.

And Allstate is not alone in this epidemic. According to the National Insurance Crime Bureau, an insurance industry trade organization, catalytic converter thefts nationwide increased 1,215% between 2019 and 2022.

In several states, Allstate saw replacements soar well beyond the national rate during this time. In the Pacific Northwest, Oregon and Washington had increases over 7,000%. On the East Coast, Pennsylvania, Connecticut and New York rounded out the top five states with increases between 4,500% and 7,000%.

“Catalytic converter thefts

