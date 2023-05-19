Copart Reports Fiscal Third Quarter Revenue Up Nearly 9%

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) reported for the three months ended April 30, revenue was $1,021.8 million, an increase in revenue of $81.9 million, or 8.7% from the same period a year ago. Gross profit was $483.4 million, an increase of $47.2 million, or 10.8%, and net income was $350.4 million an increase of $71.8 million, or 25.8%, from the same period last year.

For the nine months ended April 30, 2023, revenue, gross profit, and net income were $2,871.9 million, $1,279.4 million, and $890.0 million, respectively. These represent an increase in revenue of $254.4 million, or 9.7%; an increase in gross