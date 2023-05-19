Audatex UK and Bodynet Extend Integration with Automated Two-Way Image Data Flow

Audatex UK announced that as part of the latest integration enhancements, images of damaged vehicles can now be seamlessly passed between Audatex and Bodynet, improving on the existing integration between the Bodynet management solution and AudaEnterpriseGold.

The reliable flow of repair data and information is critical to allow for higher automation and improved efficiency, especially between an industry-leading estimating system and body shop management solution.

Neil Garrett, Sales Director, Solera Audatex, commented: “The claims ecosystem has always required a collaborative approach and even more so with the advancement of digitalisation in the claims and repair process. We are constantly looking for new ways to work with our partners to reduce manual interventions for our customers. This latest update ensures critical information is shared between two vital tools for a body shop — their management system and estimating platform — to reduce double keying.”

Steve Miller, Product Director, Bodynet, added: “A key focus for Bodynet this year is connectivity and integration with key systems such as AudaEnterpriseGold that enhance our products to make life easier for our customers when managing the lifecycle of a claim. This enhancement will ensure we have seamless connectivity with Audatex for image capture to be passed between both systems and is the first of many collaborations we are working on.”