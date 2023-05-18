CollisionWeek

Lift Auto Group Acquires Collision Repair Center in Burnaby, British Columbia

Lift Auto Group announced the acquisition of B&M Auto-Craft Collision formerly owned by brothers-in-law Tony Murazzo and Antonio Beninteso. The facility, located in Burnaby, B.C., now joins the CSN Collision network and will operate as CSN BM Collision.

“Lift is a great company. I had the opportunity to chat with them and they’re so professional and I’m so glad they took over our company,” Beninteso says.

Beninteso and Murazzo opened their shop in September of 1987 with a commitment to provide quality work and ensure their customers are well taken care of. As the two approached retirement age, they felt

