Fix Auto UK Announces Awards at National Conference

Fix Auto Weston-super-Mare became the toast of Fix Auto UK’s 2023 National Conference after being named as the network’s ‘Bodyshop of the Year’ during the organization’s highly anticipated ‘Next Gen’ themed National Conference.
Presented in front of a record number of delegates, insurer guests and suppliers at The Vox, near Birmingham, Somerset
Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options.
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.