CARFAX Reports Alarming Number of Cars with Urgent Recalls Remain Unrepaired in the U.S.

California, Texas and Florida each have more than 200,000 vehicles with critical safety recalls.
More than 2.5 million vehicles that have been tagged with Do Not Drive or Park Outside safety recalls remain unrepaired as of May 1, CARFAX data shows. Ten states have more than 70,000 of these vehicles driving on their roads, with California leading the way.
- California: 245,000
- Texas: 242,000
- Florida: 237,000
- New York: 118,000
- Pennsylvania: 106,000
- Ohio: 101,000
- Georgia: 96,000
- Illinois: 92,000
- North Carolina: 85,000
- Arizona: 71,000
“Despite efforts by state and federal governments – and the auto industry itself – too many consumers are driving
