Allstate Announces April Implemented Auto Rate Increases of 8.6% in 13 Locations

Rate increases since the beginning of the year expected to raise written premiums by $862 million.

The Allstate Corporation (NYSE: ALL) announced that during the month of April, the Allstate brand implemented auto rate increases were 8.6% across 13 locations, resulting in total brand premium impact of 1.6%.

“Allstate continued to implement significant auto insurance rate actions as part of our comprehensive plan to improve profitability. Since the beginning of the year, rate increases for Allstate brand auto insurance have resulted in a premium impact of 3.3%, which are expected to raise annualized written premiums by approximately $862 million,” said