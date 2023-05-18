CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Allstate Announces April Implemented Auto Rate Increases of 8.6% in 13 Locations

Allstate Announces April Implemented Auto Rate Increases of 8.6% in 13 Locations

By Leave a Comment

Rate increases since the beginning of the year expected to raise written premiums by $862 million.

The Allstate Corporation (NYSE: ALL) announced that during the month of April, the Allstate brand implemented auto rate increases were 8.6% across 13 locations, resulting in total brand premium impact of 1.6%.

Allstate logo“Allstate continued to implement significant auto insurance rate actions as part of our comprehensive plan to improve profitability. Since the beginning of the year, rate increases for Allstate brand auto insurance have resulted in a premium impact of 3.3%, which are expected to raise annualized written premiums by approximately $862 million,” said

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey