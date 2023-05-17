Progressive Reports Personal Auto Policies in Force Grew 13% in April

Total personal auto policies in force exceeded 19.5 million.

The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) reported its total personal auto insurance policies in force were 19,528,200 in March, an increase of 13% from April 2022. Agency personal auto insurance policies were 8,337,100, up 8% from 2022 and direct policies in force were 11,191,100, up 17% versus April 2022.

Over all its lines of business, Progressive reported $6.075 billion in net premiums written during the month, up 26 percent from April 2022. Year-to-date, net written premiums were $22.185 billion, up 23% from 2022.

Last year, Progressive moved into second place among private passenger