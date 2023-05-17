Collision Claims in Fourth Quarter Slightly Down Compared to 2021

Claims in the fourth quarter of 2022 declined less than 1% versus the same quarter in 2021. Losses were up nearly 55% compared to 2019.

The latest available Fast Track Monitoring system data from the Independent Statistical Service Inc. (ISS) showed that the rebound in claims stalled during the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to the previous year, but losses continued to grow to record levels.

Collision coverage claims for the fourth quarter of 2022 were down 0.2% compared to the fourth quarter of 2021 that had been up 17% over the pandemic impacted fourth quarter of 2020. Collision coverage