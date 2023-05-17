CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / AASP-MN Announces 2023-2024 Board of Directors

AASP-MN Announces 2023-2024 Board of Directors

By Leave a Comment

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of Minnesota (AASP-MN) announced new board members: Shannon Christian, Shannon’s Auto Body, Brainerd (Collision seat); Tim Kruse, TGK Automotive, Hugo (Mechanical seat); and Randy Notto, Lenfer Automotive & Transmission, Lino Lakes (Mechanical seat). They join other members of the Board, which include:

  • AASP-MN 2019 logoMike McLynn, Automotive Electric, Grand Rapids, President
  • Jesse Jacobson, Heppner’s Auto Body, Woodbury, Immediate Past President
  • Aaron Swanson, LaMettry’s Collision, Eden Prairie, Secretary/Treasurer
  • Travis Doyle, Arrowhead Auto Body, Hermantown, Collision Division Director
  • Dan Gleason, Pro-Tech Auto & Truck, Corcoran, Mechanical Division Director
  • Paul Yager, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, Eagan, Associate Division Director

AASP-MN also

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey