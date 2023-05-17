AASP-MN Announces 2023-2024 Board of Directors

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of Minnesota (AASP-MN) announced new board members: Shannon Christian, Shannon’s Auto Body, Brainerd (Collision seat); Tim Kruse, TGK Automotive, Hugo (Mechanical seat); and Randy Notto, Lenfer Automotive & Transmission, Lino Lakes (Mechanical seat). They join other members of the Board, which include:

Mike McLynn, Automotive Electric, Grand Rapids, President

Mike McLynn, Automotive Electric, Grand Rapids, President Jesse Jacobson, Heppner’s Auto Body, Woodbury, Immediate Past President

Aaron Swanson, LaMettry’s Collision, Eden Prairie, Secretary/Treasurer

Travis Doyle, Arrowhead Auto Body, Hermantown, Collision Division Director

Dan Gleason, Pro-Tech Auto & Truck, Corcoran, Mechanical Division Director

Paul Yager, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, Eagan, Associate Division Director

AASP-MN also