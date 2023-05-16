CollisionWeek

St. Louis Area Clays for Careers Event Raises More Than $11,000 for Automotive and Collision Repair School Programs

On Tuesday, April 25, St. Louis-based automotive and collision repair businesses participated in the first-ever Clays for Careers sporting clays event. The clay shoot brought together over 15 companies from throughout the industry with one goal: assist students pursuing trades by supporting local tech schools’ automotive and collision repair programs.

The three schools benefiting from Clays for Careers were Lewis & Clark Career Center, North Tech High School and South Tech High School. Each school will receive $3,714.90 to purchase new equipment and/or repair existing tools.

“The Collision Industry has a unique opportunity to strengthen the future of the trade

