Second Annual Midwest Collision Repair Trade Show May 19

Event in Overland Park, Kansas starts at noon on Friday.

The Midwest Collision Repair Trade Show and Conference is this week in the Kansas City suburb of Overland Park, Kan. Mike Anderson, from Collision Advice, will kick things off this coming Friday, May 19 at 12:00 p.m. with his “Be Extraordinary” presentation. In today’s collision repair industry, it is no longer enough to just be average. You need to be extraordinary! Anderson’s message is hard hitting, timely and full of encouragement to “Be Extraordinary!”

A complete schedule and more information are available on the Midwest Collision Repair Trade Show website

